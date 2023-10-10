Home

Sports

PKL Auction 2023, Haryana Steelers: Full Updated Squad, Retained, Unsold Players List, Players Bought

PKL Auction 2023, Haryana Steelers: Full Updated Squad, Retained, Unsold Players List, Players Bought

Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The hunt for the maiden PKL title continues for the Haryana Steelers as they try to assemble a formidable line-up in the ongoing PKL Auction 2023. The Haryana team finished in the 7th spot in the last edition of the Pro Kabaddi League and will have to put on their best performance in order to have an opportunity at the PKL Trophy. The PKL Auction 2023 is just as crucial as it provides the opportunity to gather a strong side for the upcoming 10th season.

Trending Now

Haryana Steelers Full Squad: K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny

You may like to read

Players Bought: Siddharth Desai (1.00 Cr), Chandran Ranjit (62 Lakh), Hasan Balbool (13 Lakh), Ghanshyam Magar (13 Lakh), Rahul Sethpal (40.7 Lakh), Himanshu Chaudhary (9 Lakh)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES