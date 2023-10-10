By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PKL Auction 2023, Haryana Steelers: Full Updated Squad, Retained, Unsold Players List, Players Bought
Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Haryana Steelers
New Delhi: The hunt for the maiden PKL title continues for the Haryana Steelers as they try to assemble a formidable line-up in the ongoing PKL Auction 2023. The Haryana team finished in the 7th spot in the last edition of the Pro Kabaddi League and will have to put on their best performance in order to have an opportunity at the PKL Trophy. The PKL Auction 2023 is just as crucial as it provides the opportunity to gather a strong side for the upcoming 10th season.
Haryana Steelers Full Squad: K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny
Players Bought: Siddharth Desai (1.00 Cr), Chandran Ranjit (62 Lakh), Hasan Balbool (13 Lakh), Ghanshyam Magar (13 Lakh), Rahul Sethpal (40.7 Lakh), Himanshu Chaudhary (9 Lakh)
