PKL Auction 2023, Haryana Steelers: Full Updated Squad, Retained, Unsold Players List, Players Bought

Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Haryana Steelers

Published: October 10, 2023 6:01 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

Haryana Steelers (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The hunt for the maiden PKL title continues for the Haryana Steelers as they try to assemble a formidable line-up in the ongoing PKL Auction 2023. The Haryana team finished in the 7th spot in the last edition of the Pro Kabaddi League and will have to put on their best performance in order to have an opportunity at the PKL Trophy. The PKL Auction 2023 is just as crucial as it provides the opportunity to gather a strong side for the upcoming 10th season.

Haryana Steelers Full Squad: K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny

Players Bought: Siddharth Desai (1.00 Cr), Chandran Ranjit (62 Lakh), Hasan Balbool (13 Lakh), Ghanshyam Magar (13 Lakh), Rahul Sethpal (40.7 Lakh), Himanshu Chaudhary (9 Lakh)

