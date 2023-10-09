Top Recommended Stories

PKL Auction 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers: Full Updated Squad, Retained and Unsold Players List, Players Bought

Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Updated: October 9, 2023 9:36 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL Auction 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers: Full Updated Squad, Retained Players List, Players Bought. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Defending Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers would be looking to make a mark in the auction, before heading towards for the new season. Pink Panthers won their 2nd Title after a gap of eight years and now will be looking to retain in the 2023 season. They have retained a total of 10 players ahead of the auction and with Rs 87,95,802 in hand, they’ll be looking to build a strong squad for the 2023 season. The Rajasthan-based team haven’t retained any foreigners. Jaipur previously finished runners-up in 2016.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Full Squad: Sunil, Ajith, Reza, Bhavani, Arjun, Sahul, Ankush, Abishek, Ashish, Devank.

