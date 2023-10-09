Home

Sports

PKL Auction 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers: Full Updated Squad, Retained and Unsold Players List, Players Bought

PKL Auction 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers: Full Updated Squad, Retained and Unsold Players List, Players Bought

Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Jaipur Pink Panthers.

PKL Auction 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers: Full Updated Squad, Retained Players List, Players Bought. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Defending Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers would be looking to make a mark in the auction, before heading towards for the new season. Pink Panthers won their 2nd Title after a gap of eight years and now will be looking to retain in the 2023 season. They have retained a total of 10 players ahead of the auction and with Rs 87,95,802 in hand, they’ll be looking to build a strong squad for the 2023 season. The Rajasthan-based team haven’t retained any foreigners. Jaipur previously finished runners-up in 2016.

Trending Now

Jaipur Pink Panthers Full Squad: Sunil, Ajith, Reza, Bhavani, Arjun, Sahul, Ankush, Abishek, Ashish, Devank.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES