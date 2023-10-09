By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PKL Auction 2023, Patna Pirates: Full Updated Squad, Retained and Unsold Players List, Players Bought
Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Patna Pirates.
New Delhi: Patna Pirates finished 10th in the table and with the new season coming up, they would be looking to make a mark in the auction, before heading towards for the new season. They have retained 7 players ahead of the auction and with Rs 3,09,60,545 in hand, they’ll be looking to build a strong squad for the 2023 season. They didn’t retain any of their foreigners for the new season. The Pirates are 3-time champions and have finished runners-up once back in 2021-22 season.
Patna Pirates Full Squad: Thiyaga, Manish, Sachin, Neeraj, Navin, Ranith, Anuj.
Players Bought: Manjeet (92 lakhs)
