  • PKL Auction 2023, Puneri Paltan: Full Updated Squad, Retained and Unsold Players List, Players Bought

Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Puneri Paltan.

Published: October 9, 2023 9:35 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

New Delhi: Puneri Paltan finished 2nd in the table and with the new season coming up, they would be looking to make a mark in the auction, before heading towards for the new season. They have retained 9 players ahead of the auction and with Rs 2,80,71,580 in hand, they’ll be looking to build a strong squad for the 2023 season. They have let go off their star foreigner Fazel Atrachalli as he wasn’t retained for the new season. The Paltans are yet to win a title and have only finished 2nd in the league standings on two occasions.

Puneri Paltan Full Squad: Aslam, Sanket, Abinesh, Gaurav, Pankaj, Badal, Mohit, Akash, Aditya.

Players Bought: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (2.35 cr INR)

