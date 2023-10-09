Home

Sports

PKL Auction 2023, Puneri Paltan: Full Updated Squad, Retained and Unsold Players List, Players Bought

PKL Auction 2023, Puneri Paltan: Full Updated Squad, Retained and Unsold Players List, Players Bought

Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Puneri Paltan.

PKL Auction 2023, U Mumba: Full Updated Squad, Retained and Unsold Players List, Players Bought. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Puneri Paltan finished 2nd in the table and with the new season coming up, they would be looking to make a mark in the auction, before heading towards for the new season. They have retained 9 players ahead of the auction and with Rs 2,80,71,580 in hand, they’ll be looking to build a strong squad for the 2023 season. They have let go off their star foreigner Fazel Atrachalli as he wasn’t retained for the new season. The Paltans are yet to win a title and have only finished 2nd in the league standings on two occasions.

Trending Now

Puneri Paltan Full Squad: Aslam, Sanket, Abinesh, Gaurav, Pankaj, Badal, Mohit, Akash, Aditya.

You may like to read

Players Bought: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (2.35 cr INR)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES