By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PKL Auction 2023, Tamil Thalaivas: Full Updated Squad, Retained, Unsold Players List, Players Bought
Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Tamil Thalaivas
New Delhi: After finishing at number 5 in the last edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, Tamil Thalaivas will continue their hunt for the maiden PKL title. The Tamil team will try to assemble a formidable squad in the PKL Auction 2023. In order to get their first-ever Pro Kabaddi trophy, they will have to bring out their best game yet. The PKL Auction 2023 is just as crucial as it provides the opportunity to gather a strong side for the upcoming 10th season.
Trending Now
Tamil Thalaivas Full Squad: Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin
You may like to read
Players Bought: Amirhossein Bastami (30 Lakh), Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi (19.20 Lakh), Himanshu Singh (25 Lakh), Selvamani K (13 Lakh), Masanamuthu Lakshnanan (31.60 Lakh), Satish Kannan (18.10 Lakh), Ritik (9 Lakh)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.