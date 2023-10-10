Home

PKL Auction 2023, Tamil Thalaivas: Full Updated Squad, Retained, Unsold Players List, Players Bought

Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: After finishing at number 5 in the last edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, Tamil Thalaivas will continue their hunt for the maiden PKL title. The Tamil team will try to assemble a formidable squad in the PKL Auction 2023. In order to get their first-ever Pro Kabaddi trophy, they will have to bring out their best game yet. The PKL Auction 2023 is just as crucial as it provides the opportunity to gather a strong side for the upcoming 10th season.

Tamil Thalaivas Full Squad: Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin

Players Bought: Amirhossein Bastami (30 Lakh), Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi (19.20 Lakh), Himanshu Singh (25 Lakh), Selvamani K (13 Lakh), Masanamuthu Lakshnanan (31.60 Lakh), Satish Kannan (18.10 Lakh), Ritik (9 Lakh)

