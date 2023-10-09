Home

PKL Auction 2023, U Mumba: Full Updated Squad, Retained and Unsold Players List, Players Bought

Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of U Mumba.

PKL Auction 2023, U Mumba: Full Updated Squad, Retained Players List, Players Bought. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: 2015 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) winners finished 9th in the table and with the new season coming up, they would be looking to make a mark in the auction, before heading towards for the new season. They have retained 9 players ahead of the auction and with Rs 2,69,98,360 in hand, they’ll be looking to build a strong squad for the 2023 season. Heidarali Ekrami is the only foreigner they have retained for the new season. Mumba previously finished runners-up back in 2014 and 2016.

U Mumba Full Squad: Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin.

