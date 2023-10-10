Home

PKL Auction 2023, UP Yoddhas: Full Updated Squad, Retained And Unsold Players List, Players Bought

Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of UP Yoddhas.

UP Yoddhas Full Squad, PKL 2023

New Delhi: After a so-and-so season, UP Yoddhas would like to better their fourth-place show from the previous season in the upcoming edition that starts on December 2. UP Yoddhas, who are yet to win a title, have retained Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Surender Gill among the notable ones. More so, the retention of players like Ashu and Sumit also shows the team are committed towards grooming new talents. UP Yoddhas have Rs 20,642,802 remaining in their bank.

UP Yoddhas Full Squad: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal

Players Bought: Shivam Chaudhary, Gagan Gowada, Hitesh (on NYP), Vijay Malik (Rs 85 lakh)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

