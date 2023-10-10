By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PKL Auction 2023, UP Yoddhas: Full Updated Squad, Retained And Unsold Players List, Players Bought
Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of UP Yoddhas.
New Delhi: After a so-and-so season, UP Yoddhas would like to better their fourth-place show from the previous season in the upcoming edition that starts on December 2. UP Yoddhas, who are yet to win a title, have retained Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Surender Gill among the notable ones. More so, the retention of players like Ashu and Sumit also shows the team are committed towards grooming new talents. UP Yoddhas have Rs 20,642,802 remaining in their bank.
UP Yoddhas Full Squad: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal
Players Bought: Shivam Chaudhary, Gagan Gowada, Hitesh (on NYP), Vijay Malik (Rs 85 lakh)
