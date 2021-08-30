Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) Auction, Day 2 HIGHLIGHTS

Mumbai: Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) player auction for the eighth edition is being held from August 29 to August 31 in Mumbai. Raider Pardeep Narwal became the costliest player in Pro Kabaddi history as UP Yoddha bought him for a whopping price of Rs 1.65 crore. Meanwhile, Siddhartha Desai fetched Rs 1.30 crore before Telugu Titans used FBM card to retain the powerful raider. However, the ‘poster boy’ of PKL – Rahul Chaudhari was bought by Puneri Paltan for Rs 40 lakh.

