Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) Auction, Day 2 HIGHLIGHTS

Mumbai: Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) player auction for the eighth edition is being held from August 29 to August 31 in Mumbai. Raider Pardeep Narwal became the costliest player in Pro Kabaddi history as UP Yoddha bought him for a whopping price of Rs 1.65 crore. Meanwhile, Siddhartha Desai fetched Rs 1.30 crore before Telugu Titans used FBM card to retain the powerful raider. However, the ‘poster boy’ of PKL – Rahul Chaudhari was bought by Puneri Paltan for Rs 40 lakh.

Live Updates

  • 12:10 AM IST

    ‘That Winning Feeling’ – UP YODDHA CAMP AFTER SNAPPING PARDEEP NARWAL!

  • 10:18 PM IST

    PKL Auction 2021 Live Updates: An exciting second day of the Pro Kabaddi League player auction comes to an end with Pardeep Narwal emerging as the most expensive player. The 24-year-old goes past Monu Goyat to become the highest-paid player in the Pro Kabaddi League after being signed by UP Yoddha for a mind-numbing ₹1.65 crore. Siddharth Desai becomes the second-costliest. He is retained by Telugu Titans as they exercise their FBM card to match UP Yoddha’s final bid of Rs 1.30 crore. Manjeet, Rohit Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin and Shrikant Jadhav go to Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha, respectively. Surender Singh, Sandeep Dhull and Surjeet Singh go to Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas, respectively. Vishal Bhardwaj goes to Puneri Paltan while Baldev Singh is picked by Puneri Paltan. Gujarat Giants pick Ravinder Pahal for Rs 74L. Rohit Gulia is picked by Haryana Steelers in Rs 83L after an intense bidding war.

  • 9:56 PM IST

    SHRIKANT JADHAV – A UP YODDHA!

  • 9:55 PM IST
    PKL 2021 Auction Live Updates Today: Remaining Purses for all 12 franchises going into Day 3 of PKL Auction 2021

    Jaipur Pink Panthers – 2.06 Cr
    Haryana Steelers – 1.89 Cr
    Dabang Delhi KC – 1.88 Cr
    Bengal Warriors – 1.81 Cr
    U Mumba – 1.80 Cr
    Puneri Paltan – 1.74 Cr
    Patna Pirates – 1.63 Cr
    Tamil Thalaivas – 1.58 Cr
    Gujarat Giants – 1.54 Cr
    Telugu Titans – 1.29 Cr
    Bengaluru Bulls – 1.22 Cr
    UP Yoddha – 0.87 Cr
  • 9:41 PM IST

    Sandeep Will be Seen in Action For Delhi in PKL Season-8!

  • 9:33 PM IST

    PKL Auction 2021 Live Score and Updates: SOLD! Sandeep Narwal, the burly all-rounder – good in defence and equally incredible in attack, has been snapped up by the Dabang Delhi KC for Rs 60 lakh. The right corner player will turn up for the PKL Season 7 finalists Dabang Delhi KC!

  • 9:29 PM IST

  • 9:17 PM IST

    MANJEET – A THALAIVA NOW!

  • 9:10 PM IST

    PKL Auction Live Updates 2021: Ran Singh, formerly associated with Jaipur Pink Panthers, is an experienced campaigner but he do not find any bidders. UNSOLD! Former India star – Manjeet Chhillar fails to find a franchise as he goes UNSOLD as well.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    PKL 2021 Auction Live Updates: Category B all-rounders going under the hammer next! Vikas Jaglan has been sold to the Haryana Steelers for Rs 20 lakhs.