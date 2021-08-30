Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) Auction, Day 2 Live Updates

Mumbai: The New Young Players (NYP) draft segment of the Pro Kabaddi League auction that was held in Mumbai on Sunday only saw four players Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan), Govind Gurjar (Puneri Paltan), Prince (Telugu Titans) and Nitin Panwar (UP Yoddha) signed for the upcoming season.

The NYP players are developed through Mashal Sports’ Future Kabaddi Heroes (FKH) programme who are uncapped players and the Pro Kabaddi League gives them a platform to showcase their skills. The base or auction price they were bought at were not disclosed.

While Sunday was a relatively quiet affair, Monday has all the makings to be a blockbuster auction with some big foreign and elite Category A domestic names set to go under the hammer. The likes of Pardeep Narwal, who is an all-time leading scorer for PKL along with Ajay Thakur, star raiders Siddharth Desai and Rahul Chaudhari are expected to draw big money in the auction on Monday.

