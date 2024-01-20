By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PKL Season 10: Ashu Malik Scores 17 Points As Dabang Delhi KC Beat U Mumba 39-33
Dabang Delhi KC returned to winning ways as they earned a 39-33 win over U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
New Delhi: Dabang Delhi KC returned to winning ways as they earned a 39-33 win over U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Ashu Malik played a captain’s role for Dabang Delhi KC again as he bagged an impressive 17 raid points, while Guman Singh was U Mumba’s key performer with 13 raid points.
It was a topsy-turvy contest to begin as both sides traded the lead frequently. U Mumba inched ahead to lead 9-5, but then Dabang Delhi KC struck back through some resolute defending. Vishal Bhardwaj came off the bench to execute 2 SUPER TACKLES and Dabang Delhi KC were back in business. However, it was U Mumba who grabbed an ALL OUT in the dying stages of the half to take a slender lead. But Dabang Delhi KC found a way back into the game via a multi-point raid from Ashu that saw both sides go into the break tied at 16-16.
Dabang Delhi KC upped the ante in the 2nd half as Ashu grabbed 3 quick points before Pranay Rane stepped into the lobbies for an ALL OUT and the team from Delhi took the lead. They led 22-17 with 3 minutes played in the 2nd half. Dabang Delhi KC calmly extended their lead and it looked like they were running away with the game until Guman produced a marvellous SUPER RAID. He escaped the clutches of four defenders to give his side a fighting chance at 28-25. That raid also brought up his 6th Super 10 of the season.
With 10 minutes left, Dabang Delhi KC were down to 3 men and U Mumba sniffed a comeback. They made an inspired substitution as Heidarali Ekrami came off the bench to pick up a couple of crucial points to reduce the deficit to just 3 points at 33-36, but an excellent SUPER TACKLE from Manjeet in the final minute saw Dabang Delhi KC snap up a thrilling victory.
