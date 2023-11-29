Home

Sports

‘PKL Season 10 Is Proud Moment For Kabaddi Fraternity,’ Says Telugu Titans’ Pawan Sehrawat

‘PKL Season 10 Is Proud Moment For Kabaddi Fraternity,’ Says Telugu Titans’ Pawan Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat recorded the highest raid points in the sixth, seventh and eighth PKL seasons, He also got the Most Valuable Player Award in Season 6.

Pawan Sehrawat will don Telugu Titans colours in PKL 10. (Image: TT)

Hyderabad: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 is all geared for the upcoming season that is set to start on December 2 in Ahmedabad. Telugu Titans’ Pawan Sehrawat, who broke his own record for the highest bid at the PKL Auction earlier this year, spoke about his excitement ahead of the milestone season.

Trending Now

“I am very excited to play in the tenth season. I have not played in the league for a while. My preparations are going well in the Telugu Titans camp and I am looking forward to the season,” Sehrawat said on Wednesday.

You may like to read

Reminiscing his own journey in the Pro Kabaddi League, one of the biggest kabaddi stars expressed about his first-ever PKL game in Season 3, “I played my first-ever match against Dabang Delhi K.C. in Season 3 and I remember that I scored a bonus point on my first raid.”

Following his debut in Season 3, Sehrawat has recorded the highest raid points in the sixth, seventh and eighth seasons and also clinched the Most Valuable Player Award after recording 271 raid points in Season 6.

Speaking about the fantastic season, the Hi-Flyer said, “I had not played for a long time before the sixth season. But nevertheless, I experienced the best moment of my Pro Kabaddi League career in the that season when I scored 20 points in the first half against Tamil Thalaivas while playing for Bengaluru Bulls.”

When asked about the growth of the Pro Kabaddi League, the star raider said, “Starting the tenth season is quite a big achievement for Mashal Sports and Star Sports. This is a proud moment for me as well to see kabaddi grow so much. The highest bid in PKL Season 1 Auction was Rs 12.8 lakh and the highest bid for Season 10 was Rs 2.6 crore – which shows how much the league has grown.”

Pawan Sehrawat will be in action in the opening game of Season 10 when the Telugu Titans go up against Gujarat Giants in Ahmedabad on 2nd December 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.