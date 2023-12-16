Home

PKL Season 10: Naveen And Ashu Malik Lead Dabang Delhi To Clinical Victory vs Telugu Titans

Dabang Delhi registered their second win of PKL Season 10 with a 51-40 win over the Telugu Titans

New Delhi: Dabang Delhi registered their second win of PKL Season 10 with a 51-40 win over the Telugu Titans at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Friday. While the high-profile raiding duo of Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar duly obliged with 14 points apiece, the real star was Ashu Malik, whose 16 points proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The opening passage of play was true to what was billed as a battle between the star raiders of each team as Naveen and Pawan Sehrawat went toe to toe with every raid. It was Delhi’s captain though who was getting back more touch points, and soon enough Delhi inflicted a first ALL OUT of the game to take a 11-3 lead.

Looking down the barrel, the Titans turned things around in a blistering passage of play, where they erased a nine-point deficit in a mere five minutes.

The pace of the game was relentless and yet again Delhi hit back. A three-point SUPER RAID by Naveen started a second Titans collapse with mere minutes remaining for the break. It came at a cost though as Naveen went off injured for the rest of the half — having logged a SUPER 10 already. Despite his absence, Delhi inflicted a second ALL OUT to take a commanding eight-point lead into the break.

The Titans piled on the pressure in the second half, and despite Naveen’s return to the mat, had Delhi on the ropes within the first 10 minutes itself. A SUPER TACKLE by Ashu Malik on Sehrawat staved off the inevitable, but soon enough the Titans got a second ALL OUT of their own to cut the lead to five points.

Malik took the mantle for Delhi’s revival, and soon enough was logging points with every raid, completing a super 10 of his own. His brilliance helped Delhi inflict a third ALL OUT and eventually wrap up an 11-point victory.

