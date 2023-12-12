Home

PKL Season 10: ‘Vikash Told Me That He Would Win Game For Us,’ Says Bengaluru Bulls’ Head Coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat

Telugu Titans will be hoping to get on board for the first time this season when they take on Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Vikash Kandola rose to the occasion when it mattered the most for Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. After going down in four consecutive games, the Bulls needed an inspiring performance from their star player and Kandola delivered 11 points to hand the Bulls a 38-36 victory over the U.P. Yoddhas on Monday.

Speaking about his performance, Bengaluru Bulls’ Head Coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat said, “Before the match, Vikash told me that he would win the game for us. I was very happy to hear that. He is a very talented player. The Bengaluru Bulls are known for making comebacks and hopefully, we’ll win our last game in Bengaluru.”

Meanwhile, Vikash Kandola expressed that the team’s performance is more important than his own, “My Super 10 was not important. It was more important for the team to win in front of our home fans. Our coach has been giving me confidence. He keeps telling me that I will play well. This was a kind of a do-or-die match for us because had we lost three consecutive games at home then we would have lost confidence for the rest of the season.”

The Head Coach also said that he didn’t let the team lose its morale after a difficult start in the league, “I made sure that the team’s morale didn’t go down. We have 17 more league games to go. The performance depends on team morale. If morale is down then performance will also go down.”

The Telugu Titans will be hoping to get on board for the first time this season when they take on Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday. However, the Thalaivas’ raiders Narender and Ajinkya Pawar have been in tremendous form and they will pose a strong challenge to the Titans.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls will be aiming to sign off their home leg on a high when they go up against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. But, the Panthers are high on confidence after pulling off a thrilling victory against Gujarat Giants on Monday.

