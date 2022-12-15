Top Recommended Stories
live
PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Wins Against Tamil Thalaivas; Face Jaipur In Final
LIVE PKL Semi Final 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers beats Bengaluru bulls and becomes the first team to enter in PKL 2022 final. Puneri Paltan won the second semi final and now the side will face Jaipur in final which will be played on December 17.
VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Semifinal Match Score, and Updates: Puneri Paltan won the semi-final 2 against Tamil Thalavias and becomes the second team for the final. Now, Pune will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 final which will be played at SVP stadium, Mumbai on December 17.
Also Read:
- JAI vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Semi Final 1 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Dec 15 Thu
- UP vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams Of Eliminator2 Between UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalavas At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium At 8:30 PM IST Dec 13 Tue
- DEL vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 89 Between Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad at 9:30 PM IST Nov 19 Sat
Check out match highlights here:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.