PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Wins Against Tamil Thalaivas; Face Jaipur In Final

LIVE PKL Semi Final 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers beats Bengaluru bulls and becomes the first team to enter in PKL 2022 final. Puneri Paltan won the second semi final and now the side will face Jaipur in final which will be played on December 17.

Updated: December 15, 2022 10:01 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

PKL9 Live, Pro kabaddi League 2022. (Image: Twitter)

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Semifinal Match Score, and Updates:  Puneri Paltan won the semi-final 2 against Tamil Thalavias and becomes the second team for the final. Now, Pune will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 final which will be played at SVP stadium, Mumbai on December 17.

Check out match highlights here:

Live Updates

  • 10:00 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Here is how Mumbai celebrated the win of Puneri Paltans.

  • 9:59 PM IST

  • 9:59 PM IST

    The hype was real.

  • 9:58 PM IST

  • 9:54 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: It was a great nail-biter clash between these teams. But now Pune will face Jaipur in Finals. Till then good bye, Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest sports news. See You all on 17 December at the PKL Grand finale.

  • 9:51 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Now Pune will face Jaipur in the Pro Kabaddi League’s season 9 grand finale.

  • 9:50 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: That was massive Puneri Paltan won the game and becomes the second finalist of the tournament. What a comeback by Pune. PUN 37 vs TAM 39

  • 9:48 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: The game has totally changed. Puneri Paltan is dominating the side and taking a massive lead. PUN 39 vs TAM 35

  • 9:44 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Seems like Puneri Paltan’s strategy is working as the side takes four points to lead just before the second half. PUN 36 vs TAM 32

  • 9:42 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: WOAH That was massive by Puneri Paltan, the side takes three points to lead and there are less than four minutes left for the second half.

    PUN 33 vs TAM 30

Published Date: December 15, 2022 9:56 PM IST

Updated Date: December 15, 2022 10:01 PM IST