PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Wins Against Tamil Thalaivas; Face Jaipur In Final

LIVE PKL Semi Final 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers beats Bengaluru bulls and becomes the first team to enter in PKL 2022 final. Puneri Paltan won the second semi final and now the side will face Jaipur in final which will be played on December 17.

PKL9 Live, Pro kabaddi League 2022. (Image: Twitter)

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Semifinal Match Score, and Updates: Puneri Paltan won the semi-final 2 against Tamil Thalavias and becomes the second team for the final. Now, Pune will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 final which will be played at SVP stadium, Mumbai on December 17.

Check out match highlights here:

