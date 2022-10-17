LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 10 Live Score and Match Updates: Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will target their first win in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 when they square off in the first game on Monday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The second match of the evening is slated to take place between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Haryana Steelers.Also Read - DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 25 Between Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 17 Mon

Match 24, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Tamil Thalaivas won by 33-32. Tamil Thalaivas will be eager to pick up their first win of the season after enduring two losses and a tie in their first three matches of the campaign. Narender has been the team's top raider so far having scored 28 raid points, including two Super 10s. Like Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates are yet to win this season having lost thrice and tied their other match. The three-time champions have struggled to perform as a cohesive unit with both their raiders and defenders capable of doing much better.

Match 25, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers: Dabang Delhi won by 38-36. Dabang Delhi K.C. have begun Season 9 with aplomb, winning each of their four matches so far. A well-oiled unit, the defending champions have blown away opponents frequently so far and can thank their talisman Naveen Kumar for playing a big role in making that happen. Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, suffered their first loss of the season in their last game and will be keen to bounce back. Dabang Delhi K.C. and Haryana Steelers have squared off in 10 contests. Out of these 10 matches, Dabang Delhi K.C. have won three games while Haryana Steelers have won seven times.

