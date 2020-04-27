Players may be forced to take the league route after several I-League clubs ended their contracts prematurely meaning they won’t be paid following the date of termination. Also Read - All Eyes on PM Modi's Meeting With Chief Ministers at 10 AM Today; 9 States Likely to Put Forward Their Views

The report comes after East Bengal on Saturday became the latest club to serve termination notices to its players.

I-League has come to an early end due to the lockdown enforced because of ongoing coronavirus pandemic with runaway leaders Mohun Bagan declared champions.

The Football Players Association of India (FPAI) has said it will provide all assistance saying clubs cannot take the step unless there’s a mutual understanding.

“We have received notice from Fifa regarding ‘Force Majeure’. It’s not 100 percent applicable to the clubs, unless there are certain guidelines and stipulations which they put down,” FPAI general manager Cyrus Confectioner told The Times of India.

He continued, “If there are four or five months left for the season to finish, it’s understandable to terminate contracts after mutual agreement. But to terminate contracts with two months remaining is unacceptable, particularly when the club is making player signings for next season.”

FPAI has also assured the players that contracts cannot be terminated because of the pandemic and that “there has to be a mutual understanding and the player must agree to it.”

Confectioner said FPAI has asked players to provide details of their contracts and termination. Their first step is to sort the issue amicably with the club and if that doesn’t work out, they will approach All India Football Federation (AIFF).

As of now, only three clubs including Mohun Bagan, Real Kashmir FC and Indian Arrows have said they will fulfil their obligations towards players.

With I-League ending prematurely, most clubs have enforced ‘Force Majeure’, a clause that allows them to terminate contracts with players in case of unforeseen circumstances beyond their control that prevent them from fulfilling their obligations.