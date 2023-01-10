Players, Selectors and Other Mysteries of Indian Cricket

Players, Selectors and Other Mysteries of Indian Cricket. (Image: BCCI- Twitter)

New Delhi: As we head into the first of three One-Day Internationals between India and Sri Lanka, the cricket media has been agog off late with news and views which all basically boil down to one thing – the more things change, the more they remain the same in the Indian cricket administrative circles. The only things that change are the names, with selections made and unmade as per some mysterious algorithm that neither makes sense, nor is ever explained.

The current and future series are no different. We have assorted picks and drop which are not just poor, they are downright unfair to many players who have pushed hard but have little in terms of returns.

First and foremost is the preference of KL Rahul over Ishan Kishan. Yes, this is the same Ishan Kishan whose ODI double-hundred is still reverberating in our minds.

It seems that Rahul is the pick for the ICC World Cup as wicketkeeper-batter, so the rest, including the likes of Kishan, Sanju Samson (if fit) and even Rishabh Pant can sit home and chill.

This, in the backdrop of Rahul’s very poor form and scores and Kishan’s by far better performance. But as said before, there is some mysterious algorithm that plays out in Indian cricket, and it is as intricate as anything played on-field.

Would also be interesting to see how Rahul fares as keeper to spinners on Indian pitches. Or maybe that isn’t a concern at all.

Then there is the case of Jasprit Bumrah. He was named in the ODI squad for the series with Sri Lanka, and now we hear that he’s not just out of action for this series, but also may miss a portion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to follow.

The grapevine has it that Bumrah has been given the freedom to pick and choose his battles, but at least be around for part of the Australia Test series and thereafter the World Cup (and needless to say, the Indian Premier League).

Fair enough to manage workload, but the need to include Bumrah in the current ODI squad is, again, a mystery.

Also, we have the selection panel issue. Chetan Sharma was axed as Chairman of Selectors, and then the entire sham of a selection process, with any number of former cricketers applying, was enacted before the man was reinstated. The normal reaction of the cricket board about such decisions is akin to “don’t ask”. Or even simpler, just don’t answer.

In the recent Bangladesh Test series, we had Kuldeep Yadav getting five wickets in the first inning of the first match, then barely used in the second and thereafter dropped in the next game.

All the talk about young cricketers “expressing themselves” is all very good, but there is no guarantee that doing so will get you another outing. If you don’t believe us, ask Kuldeep Yadav, and maybe even Ishan Kishan.