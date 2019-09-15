Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli said that the new players who would be taken in the team, keeping in the mind the requirements for next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, would have to prove their worth within a short span of four or five chances.

Citing his own example, he said that even he did not think of getting 15-20 chances. “We are very clear. It is not that anyone will get 30 chances. Even when I came in the team, I didn’t think I will get 15-20 games and I knew I will mostly get chances in three to five games and I have to prove myself. One will get suppose five chances and he will have to prove himself. That is the level we are playing at. As the team management has that mindset, the individual should also have the same,” Kohli said in an interaction on bcci.tv.

India will play around 30 Twenty-20 Internationals (T20Is) before the World Cup starts in October next year. Keeping in mind the number of games Kohli said the management would figure out the exact number of chance each individual would get. He said, “It is a delicate balance to strike but as we have 30 games before it (World Cup), so we have to figure out how much time each individual gets.”

On being asked if the Men in Blue would begin their roadmap for the World Cup from this T20I series itself, Kohli said that along with the World Cup the ICC World Test Championship is also there to play for. “We feel both the T20Is and the Test championship are in our focus as both of them are milestones and that is why youngsters are being pushed in from time to time as it is important to settle the team combination because we have to figure out the guys who will take the team forward,” added the 30-year-old.

The rains continue and the match has officially been called off. See you in Chandigarh for the 2nd T20I #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/BjZ9Y7QAf2 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 15, 2019

Meanwhile, the first T20I between India and South Africa in Dharamsala was abandoned due to rain. The teams next move to Mohali for the second game of three-match series. Following this series which will end in Bengaluru, the teams will ply their trades in a three-Test series which will be a part of the World Test Championship.