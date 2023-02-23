Home

Aiden Markram recently led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to SA20 title after beating Pretoria Capitals in the final.

Aiden Markram (C shares a light moment with Brian Lara (L) and Devin Conway in IPL 2022. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Aiden Markram wants his players to bring out characters during crunch situations when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 kicks off next month. The IPL 2023 will start on March 31.

Fresh from leading Sunrisers Eastern Cape to SA20 title on February 12, the South African international was handed the responsibility to lead IPL franchise on Thursday. Markram made his IPL entry with Punjab Kings in 2021 before shifting base to SRH the next year.

“Looking at our squad at Sunrisers Hyderabad, its a great bunch of players. But a great bunch of players with strong characters is what I am looking forward too,” Markram said during a virtual media interaction on Thursday.

A keen practioner of letting the boys play their own game, Markram wants to create an environment at SRH where the cricketers can express themselves without being judged. “You just want to create an environment where the guys can be themselves, can express themselves without the element of being judged or criticised.

“Naturally, you are always looking for characters, you have really got a hard pressure tournament in IPL. Guys will be under pressure more often than not and thats when the character comes out,” added the left-handed middle-order batter.

Asked about who would he choose as his deputy as SRH. Markram said, “I have played under Mayank (Agarwal) at Punjab Kings and me and him get on really well. If you see the amount of experience Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) has, it’s almost unreaplaceable.

“To pick one right now is a difficult one but both would nail it certainly.” The 28-year-old also spoke heights about SA20, stating the tournament is going to make its place among the top franchise leagues in the world in few years down the line.

“I think its going to keep getting better. I have spoken to some of the overseas guys that were there. They absolutely loved the tournament. I think that’s a big statement in the right direction,” added Markram.

“Hoping in five years down the line, it’s up there with some of the best leagues in the world. Obviously, IPL is the best league in the world but we are all going to give out best towards the SA20 to help it getting close to something like IPL,” he concluded.

