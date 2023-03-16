Playing For CSK Were The Best Years That I Played Cricket, Reckons Former India Off-Spinner

Home

Playing For Chennai Super Kings Were The Best Years That I Played Cricket, Reckons Former India Off-Spinner

Indian Premier League 2023 will start from March 31. Chennai Super Kings will play the tournament opener against Gujarat Giants at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.

Mumbai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is arguably one of the best franchises in the Indian Premier League. The four-time CSK however failed to perform in the last season of IPL that was held in Dubai. It will be the last season for Dhoni in cash-rich league as the skipper will likely to announce his retirement from IPL as well.

However, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh who was the part of ODI World Cup 2011 winning team recalls his days while he was playing under Dhoni’s captaincy for Chennai Super Kings. The off-spinner also believes that his best years of playing cricket was in 2018 and 2019 while he was playing for CSK

“Unbelievable. Those 2 years probably were the best years that I played cricket. No stress, no drama. You just go out there, don’t worry about result. Even if you lose, it’s fine. This was something different. It was very enjoyable. Everybody was together. Not just the players, families as well. We used to travel around India with lot of people, so it was great fun,” said Harbhajan during a chat on Star Sports.

With IPL 2023 coming back to home and away format, it gives a chance for Chennai Super Kings to play their home matches this year at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in what could be Dhoni’s final campaign as a player in the IPL.

