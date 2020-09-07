Referring it to as a ‘dream come true’ as he will now play for Juventus, the United States international Weston McKennie will make his debut at the Allianz Stadium and will have Cristiano Ronaldo by his side which for him would be ‘an honour’. Also Read - LaLiga President Javier Tebas 'Happy' to See Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi Stay Put

The Turin-side brought the US international onboard from the Schalke on a season-long loan deal with the option to buy for €18.5m (£17m/$22m) at the end of August. Also Read - UEFA Nations League: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Hints at Return Against Sweden

“Juventus are a top international club, it is famous all over the world. It’s such a pleasure for me to stay here. If I can contribute to further the growth of the brand, I’ll be delighted,” the 22-year old star told a press conference on Monday. Also Read - Lionel Messi: Barcelona Striker Models New Shirt Ahead of Training, Twitter Reacts | PIC

“Ronaldo? Playing with him it’s an honour, seeing what he does during the training sessions, how he moves and how he works will bring me great benefits,” he added.

Calling it a big opportunity, he said there was no need for Juve to convince him as it was his dream that has now turned into a reality.

“There was no need to convince me to come to Juve because being here is a dream that has become a reality. It’s a big opportunity to be the first American player in the history of Juventus,” he added further.

The ex-Schalke player also said that it will help him inspire more young aspirants to take to the sport and make it popular.

“Having the opportunity to wear this shirt, representing my country and bringing young Americans closer to football makes me so proud,” he concluded.

Ronaldo – who missed the last UEFA Nations League game against Croatia – may make a comeback versus Sweden on Tuesday.