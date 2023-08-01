Home

‘Playing XI For Asia Cup Already Decided’, Says Ravindra Jadeja Ahead Of Series Decider Vs West Indies

India and West Indies are on level in the three-match ODI series having won one game each. The third and final ODI will be played on Tuesday.

Ravindra Jadeja will play a massive role for India in Asia Cup and World Cup. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stated that the playing XI for the upcoming Asia Cup beginning on August 30 has already been decided despite the experimentations in the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies. The Asia Cup will be played in the 50-over format.

India rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli in the second ODI of the three-match series, which the visitors lost by six wickets. India had won the first match by five wickets where Kohli didn’t bat and Rohit came at No.7.

“This is the series before the Asia Cup and World Cup, where we can experiment, we can try out new combinations. It will give us an idea about the team’s balance, strengths and weaknesses,” Jadeja told reporters on eve of the series decider.

India’s 50-over assignments after the the tour of the Caribbeans include the Asia Cup which starts later this month followed by a three-match series against Australia and the all important ODI World Cup in October.

“Captain and team management know what combination they are going to play. There is no confusion at all. We have already decided what is going to be the combination in the Asia Cup, they have already decided that before.

“But it’s more about trying out a particular player or batter at a batting position,” he said. India are expected to continue giving valuable game time to youngsters in the series-deciding third match on Tuesday.

Talking about the loss in the second ODI, Jadeja said, “We were not disappointed with the loss. We didn’t lose the match because of experiments, sometimes conditions also matter. We are trying different combinations. We can try different batters at different position.

“This is the series where we can afford to chop and change. Young players also need that international experience, they also need a game time,” he added. Meanwhile, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to play in the Asia Cup after he was named captain for the Ireland T20I series.

Bumrah, who last played for India in September 2022, returned from a long injury lay off and will lead the Indian team in the three-match T20I series against Ireland to in Dublin. The three-match series is scheduled to be held from August 18 to 23.

Bumrah, who under went a surgery in New Zealand for a back injury, has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy for a while now, and the pace spearhead had recently bowled his full quota of 10 overs against visiting Mumbai side at the Alur grounds.

