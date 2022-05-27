Ahmedabad: While Gujarat Titans have already sealed a spot in the final, it awaits the winner of Rajasthan and Bangalore. With most plaudits and fans predicting a win for Gujarat in the maiden IPL campaign because of the phenomenal season they have had, ex-India star Harbhajan Singh thinks otherwise. Ahead of Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on Friday, Harbhajan backed Bangalore to end their title drought this year.Also Read - Faf du Plessis Has Got The Best Out of Virat Kohli - Ex-CSK Star Shane Watson Ahead of RR vs RCB Qualifier 2

Harbhajan told Sportskeeda: "This RCB team has very good players. When you see their batting line-up or bowling line-up, there are players who can win the trophy for them. I have a gut feeling that RCB will go all the way this season. And if they do, they'll probably lift the cup."

While asking RCB to continue having faith and the belief, Harabhajan said it is very tough to beat a team who are coming back from behind.

“RCB need to continue having the faith and belief that they can do it. They have got the team. They just have to come and play like one unit. It will come down to the individuals – how badly they need it (victory). They need to approach it (Qualifier 2) as another game. Remember, they have come from behind and it is difficult to stop a team that has come from behind,” he added further.

Rajasthan and Bangalore have met 26 times, with RR winning 11 and RCB emerging victorious in 13. Since 2018, RR have come out on top in four matches while RCB have won five.