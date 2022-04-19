PLE vs INB Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bulgaria T10 League 2022

PLE vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction, Bulgaria T10 League 2022 Fantasy Hints Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain – VTU-MU Pleven vs Indo-Bulgarian, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Vassil Levski National Sports Academy at 3.30 PM IST April 19, Tuesday:

Here is the Bulgaria T10 League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PLE vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction, PLE vs INB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PLE vs INB Playing 11s Bulgaria T10 League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – VTU-MU Pleven vs Indo-Bulgarian, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bulgaria T10 League 2022.

TOSS – The Bulgaria T10 League 2022 toss between VTU-MU Pleven vs Indo-Bulgarian will take place at 03:00 PM (IST).

Time – 03:30 PM

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

PLE vs INB My Dream11 Team

N Sunil, Jishnu Sivakumar, Prakash Mishra, Shariyar Mohammed, Rohit Dhiman, Akshay Harikumar, Apoorv Mishra, Mukul Kadyan, G Singh, L Mishra, M Araham

Captain: Jishnu Sivakumar Vice Captain: Prakash Mishra

PLE vs INB Predicted XI

VTU-MU Pleven: Aamir Shah, Akshay Harikumar (c), Amal Thomas, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Jishnu Sivakumar, Shariyar Mohammed,, Mukul Kadyan, Nithin Sunil(wk), M Araham, Tarun Yadav.

Indo-Bulgarian: Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Dushyant Sharma, Deep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Shafquat Khan(wk), Nirdosh Sharma, Prakash Mishra (c), Rohit Dhiman, G Singh, L Mishra