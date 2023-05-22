Home

PLE vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – VTU MU Pleven vs BSCU MU Plovdiv, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 5 PM IST May 22, Monday

Here is the FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PLE vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction, PLE vs PLO Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PLE vs PLO Playing 11s FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction VTU MU Pleven vs BSCU MU Plovdiv, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series.

PLE vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS Bulgaria T10 match toss between VTU MU Pleven and BSCU MU Plovdiv will take place at 5 PM IST

Time – May 22, Monday.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria.

PLE vs PLO Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: A Visnukumar

Batters: V Sureshbabu, J Jijy, A Paul

All-rounders: A Thomas, H Khan(c), A Mohammed, K Dasan(vc)

Bowlers: F Rehman, J Raju, P Acharya.

PLE vs PLO Probable Playing XIs

VTU MU Pleven: N.Sunil (wk), J.Jijy, J.Raheem, A.Thomas, A.Harikumar, A.Mohammed-I, R.Hossain, J.Raju, J.Ali, A.Joy, R.Ur Rahman

BSCU MU Plovdiv: A.Vishnukumar (wk), R.Makhdoomi, V.Sureshbabu, A.Paul, S.Ali, M.Sufyan, H.Khan, K.Dasan, Z.Abidi, F.Rehman, P.Acharya

