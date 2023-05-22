PLE vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PLE vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – VTU MU Pleven vs BSCU MU Plovdiv, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 5 PM IST May 22, Monday
Here is the FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PLE vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction, PLE vs PLO Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PLE vs PLO Playing 11s FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction VTU MU Pleven vs BSCU MU Plovdiv, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series.
PLE vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PLE vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction, PLE vs PLO Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PLE vs PLO Playing 11s FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction VTU MU Pleven vs BSCU MU Plovdiv, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series. PLE vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – VTU MU Pleven vs BSCU MU Plovdiv, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 5 PM IST May 22, Monday.
TOSS – The ECS Bulgaria T10 match toss between VTU MU Pleven and BSCU MU Plovdiv will take place at 5 PM IST
You may like to read
Time – May 22, Monday.
Trending Now
Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria.
PLE vs PLO Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: A Visnukumar
Batters: V Sureshbabu, J Jijy, A Paul
All-rounders: A Thomas, H Khan(c), A Mohammed, K Dasan(vc)
Bowlers: F Rehman, J Raju, P Acharya.
PLE vs PLO Probable Playing XIs
VTU MU Pleven: N.Sunil (wk), J.Jijy, J.Raheem, A.Thomas, A.Harikumar, A.Mohammed-I, R.Hossain, J.Raju, J.Ali, A.Joy, R.Ur Rahman
BSCU MU Plovdiv: A.Vishnukumar (wk), R.Makhdoomi, V.Sureshbabu, A.Paul, S.Ali, M.Sufyan, H.Khan, K.Dasan, Z.Abidi, F.Rehman, P.Acharya
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.