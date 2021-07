Dream11 Team Prediction

PLE vs PLO, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Bulgaria: Captain, Vice-captain- VTU-MU Pleven vs BSCU-MU Plovdiv, Playing XIs For Today's Match 19 at 3:30 PM IST July 9 Friday

VTU-MU Pleven vs BSCU-MU Plovdiv Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria

TOSS: The ECS T10 Bulgaria toss between VTU-MU Pleven vs BSCU-MU Plovdiv will take place at 3 PM IST – July 9.

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vassil Levski National Academy.

PLE vs PLO My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Saim Hussain, Tarun Yadav

Batsmen – Mukul Kadyan (VC), Ali Hussain, Zain Abidi-I

All-rounders – Aswad Khan, Sulaiman Ali (C), Akshay Harikumar

Bowlers – Muhammad Uzair-I, Mayank Singh, Haamid Hussain

PLE vs PLO Probable Playing XIs

VTU-MU Pleven: Aamir Shah, Akshay Harikumar©, Amal Thomas, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Jishnu Sivakumar, Mayank Singh, Mukul Kadyan, Nithin Sunil(wk), Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Tarun Yadav

BSCU-MU Plovdiv: Aamir Nakhuda, Adithya Patnam, Ali Hussain, Alwin Paul, Haamid Hussain, Muhammad Uzair, Parth Acharya, Saim Hussain©(wk), Vishnu Sureshbabu, Waqas Gondal, Jalal Asif

PLE vs PLO Squads

VTU-MU Pleven: Aamir Shah, Akshay Harikumar©, Amal Thomas, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Jishnu Sivakumar, Mayank Singh, Mukul Kadyan, Nithin Sunil(wk), Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Tarun Yadav, Aadithya Nair, Rahail Masood, Rabeeh Ur Rahman

BSCU-MU Plovdiv: Aamir Nakhuda, Adithya Patnam, Ali Hussain, Alwin Paul, Haamid Hussain, Muhammad Uzair, Parth Acharya, Saim Hussain©(wk), Vishnu Sureshbabu, Waqas Gondal, Jalal Asif, Zain Abidi, Junaid Farooq, Ali Lucman

