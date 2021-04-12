PLG vs JAB Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Brescia

Pak Lions Ghedi vs Janjua Brescia Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Brescia – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PLG vs JAB at JCC Brescia Cricket: In match no. 4 of ECS T10 Brescia tournament, Pak Lions Ghedi will take on Janjua Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket ground on Monday. The ECS T10 Brescia PLG vs JAB match will start at 6:30 PM IST – April 12. Pak Lions Ghedi will be taking on Janjua Brescia for the second time in the fourth match of this season of the ECS T10 Brescia. Pak Lions Ghedi will make their debut this season and will play their second game while Janjua Brescia won four of their five recent matches in the ECS T10 tournament. This game is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Brescia toss between Pak Lions Ghedi and Janjua Brescia will take place at 6 PM IST – April 12.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket.

PLG vs JAB My Dream11 Team

Abdul Rehman, Rohit Rajan Unnithan (vc), Adnan Ali (C), Muhammad Saqib, Waseem Ahmad, Zahid Ali, Haseeb Abdul, Muhammad Tayyab Fayyaz, Nithin Das, Mohammad Afzal, Ehtasham Safdar.

PLG vs JAB Probable Playing XIs

Pak Lions Ghedi: Haseeb Abdul (C), Rohit Rajan Unnithan, Mudassar Riaz, Tabassum Riaz, John Joseph, Muhammad Tayyab Fayyaz, Tojo Thomas, Sukhwinder Singh, Rizwan uz Zaman, Nithin Das, Ehtasham Safdar.

Janjua Brescia: Zahid Ali (C), Hasnain Mirza, Suleman Ali, Muhammad Shouab, Waseem Ahmad, Adnan Ali, Abdul Rehman, Bachittar Singh, Muhammad Saqib, Ahmadullah Safi, Mohammad Afzal.

PLG vs JAB Squads

Pak Lions Ghedi: Tojo Thomas, Rizwan Uz Zaman, Muhammad Tayyab Fayyaz, Nadeem FaisalShueb Khan, Israr Omarkhail, Nithin Das, Hamza Zia, Ehtasham Safdar, Riaz, Sheraz Khan, Bebin Zacharia, Israr Omarkhail, Nithin Das, Hamza Zia.

Janjua Brescia: Abdul Rehman, Basit Ali, Farhad Ali, Zahid Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Mohammad Afzal, Hasnain Mirza, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Shiraz Utmanzai, Mohammad Afzal.

