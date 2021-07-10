PLO vs BAR Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Bulgaria

BSCU-MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PLO vs BAR at Vassil Levski National Academy: In the much-awaited Eliminator match of ECS T10 Bulgaria tournament, BSCU-MU Plovdiv will take on Barbarians at the Vassil Levski National Academy on Saturday. The ECS T10 Bulgaria PLO vs BAR match will start at 11:30 AM IST – July 10. BSCU-MU Plovdiv won their last couple of matches against VTU-MU Pleven to confirm their playoff spot. They finished third in the standings with 7 points. On the other hand, Barbarians narrowly qualified for the Playoffs after finishing 4th in the standings. In their seventh game in the league, they defeated table-toppers Indo-Bulgarian by 7 wickets. Here is the ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PLO vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, PLO vs BAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, PLO vs BAR Probable XIs ECS T10 Bulgaria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – BSCU-MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Bulgaria.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Bulgaria toss between BSCU-MU Plovdiv and Barbarians will take place at 11 AM IST – July 10.

Time: 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Vassil Levski National Academy.

PLO vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Saim Hussain

Batsmen – Ali Hussain, Ivan Ivanov, Andrey Lilov, Nabeel Javed

All-rounders – Sulaiman Ali (C), Fayaz Mohammad (VC), Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov

Bowlers – Boyko Ivanov, Haamid Hussain, Ivaylo Katzarski

PLO vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

BSCU-MU Plovdiv: Saim Hussain (C/wk), Sulaiman Ali, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Aamir Nakhuda, Junaid Farooq, Ali Hussain, Haamid Hussain, Nabeel Javed, Zain Abidi, Muhammad Uzair, Faizan Rehman.

Barbarians: Fayaz Mohammad, Vasil Hristov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov (c), Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Boyko Ivanov, Vasilen Kamburov, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Nikolay Nankov, Andrei Lilov, Ivan Ivanov, Julian Hristov.

PLO vs BAR Squads

BSCU-MU Plovdiv: Ali Hussain, Alwain Paul, Nabeen Javed, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Waqas Gondal, Esah Altaf, Faizan Rehman, Haamid Hussain, Muhammad Uzair, Parth Acharya, Adithya Patnam, Ali Lucman, Jalal Asif, Junaid Farooq, Sulaiman Ali, Aamir Nakhuda and Saim Hussain (C/WK).

Barbarians: Ivaylo Katzarski, Hristo Ivanov (WK), Deyan Shipkov, Boyko Ivanov, Alexandar Stoychev, Nikolay Nankov, Ivan Kamburov, Andrei Lilov, Dimo Nikolov (C), Krasimir Kamenov, Ivaylo Andreev, Mohammad Fayaz, Vasil Hristov, Ivan Ivanov, Mario Berberyan, Vasilen Kamburov and Julian Hristov.

