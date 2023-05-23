Home

PLO vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 3 PM IST May 23, Tuesday

PLO vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PLO vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians, Playing 11s For Today's Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 3 PM IST May 23, Tuesday.

TOSS – The ECS Bulgaria T10 match toss between MU Plovdiv and Barbarians will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Time – May 23, Tuesday.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria.

PLO vs BAR Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: R Makhdooni

Batsmen: Z Asif, H Ivanov (C), M Berberyan, M Sufyan

All-Rounders: D Krasimirov (VC), A Ahmadhel, M Uzair-I

Bowlers: C Lakov, F Rehman, S Ashrafi

PLO vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

MU Plovdiv: Roohaan Makhdoomi(wk), Syed Ashrafi, Muhammad Uzair, Zain Asif, Hudhayfah Ibn-Haroon, Zain Abidi, Abischek Visnukumar, Mohammad Sufyan(c), Faizan Rehman, Shiv Patel, Sahil Yasir,

Barbarians: Vasil Hristov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Cristo Hristo Lakov, Mario Berberyan, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Hammad Farooq, Omer Malik, Umer Farooq-II, Valtet Dikov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov

Squads:

MU Plovdiv Squad

Adithya Patnam, Abischek Visnukumar, Alwin Paul, Hudhayfah Ibn-Haroon, Ahsan Khan, Shiv Patel, Syed Ashrafi, Muhammad Uzair, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Hussain Khan, Zain Abidi, Faizan Rehman, Rahul Dambal, Parth Acharya, Saim Hussain, Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Mohammad Sufyan, Ali Hussain, Umar Naveed, Sahil Yasir, Zain Asif, Zeryab Kiani, Roohaan Makhdoomi, Ubaydullah Ibn-Haroon.

Barbarian CC Squad

Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Shabbir Esmail, Valtet Dikov, Nasko Topalov, Riaz Bhuiyan, Mario Berberyan, Omer Malik, Muhammad Usman Ul Haq, Vasil Hristov, Mohammad Fayyaz, Andrei Lilov, Vishal Kumar, Shahid Haidari, Hristo Lakov, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Ivan Ivanov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Hedayatullah, Hammad Farooq, Umer Farooq-II, Safeer Ahmed.

