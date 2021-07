Dream11 Team Prediction

PLO vs BAR, Fantasy Tips, ECS T10 Bulgaria: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For BSCU-MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians, July 5:

BSCU-MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PLO vs BAR, ECS T10 Bulgaria, BSCU-MU Plovdiv Dream11 Team Player List, Barbarians Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips BSCU-MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians, Online Cricket Tips BSCU-MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians ECS T10 Bulgaria, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Bulgaria.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Bulgaria match toss between BSCU-MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians will take place at 6:00 PM IST July 5.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

PLO vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Saim Hussain (c), Hristo Boykov Ivanov (vc), Tom Omolo, Nabeel Javed, Ali Hussain, Sulaiman Ali, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Fayaz Mohammad, Ivaylo Katzarski, Haamid Hussain, Boyko Ivanov

PLO vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

BSCU-MU Plovdiv: Sulaiman Ali, Saim Hussain (c), Zain Abidi, Ali Hussain, Aamir Nakhuda, Parth Acharya, Aditya Patnam, Nabeel Javed, Ali Lucman, Haamid Hussain, Muhammad Uzair / Esah Altaf

Barbarians: Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov (c), Tom Omolo, Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Andrey Lilov, Vasil Hristov, Fayaz Mohammad, Boyko Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Ivan Ivanov, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski

PLO vs BAR Full Squads

BSCU-MU Plovdiv: Ali Hussain, Alwain Paul, Nabeen Javed, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Waqas Gondal, Esah Altaf, Faizan Rehman, Haamid Hussain, Muhammad Uzair, Parth Acharya, Adithya Patnam, Ali Lucman, Jalal Asif, Junaid Farooq, Sulaiman Ali, Aamir Nakhuda and Saim Hussain (C & WK).

Barbarians: Adrei Lilov, Ivan Ivanov, Ivaylo Andreev, Krasimir Kamenov, Nikolay Nankov, Vasilen Kamburov, Boyko Ivanov, Deyan Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski,Julian Hristov, Mario Berberyan, Alexander Stoychev, Dimo Nikolov (C), Ivan Kamburov, Mohammad Fayaz,Tom Omolo, Hristo Ivanov (WK) and Vasil Hristov.

