PLO vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PLO vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – MU Plovdiv vs Indo-Bulgarian, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 1 PM IST May 24, Wednesday

PLO vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PLO vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction, PLO vs INB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PLO vs INB Playing 11s FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction MU Plovdiv vs Indo-Bulgarian, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series. PLO vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – MU Plovdiv vs Indo-Bulgarian, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 1 PM IST May 24, Wednesday.

TOSS – The ECS Bulgaria T10 match toss between MU Plovdiv and Indo-Bulgarian will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – May 24, Wednesday.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria.

PLO vs INB Dream11 Team

Keeper – Roohaan Makhdoomi

Batsmen – Mohammad Sufyan (c), Zain Asif (vc), Adrian-Leslie Dundar

All-rounders – Gagandeep Singh-I, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Muhammad Uzair, Rohit Singh-I

Bowlers – Faizan Rehman, Parth Acharya

PLO vs INB Probable Playing XIs

MU Plovdiv: Mohammad Sufyan©, Zain Asif, Roohaan Makhdoomi(wk), Faizan Rehman, Rahul Dambal, Parth Acharya, Zain Abidi, Muhammad Uzair, Shiv Patel, Sahil Yasir, Abischek Kumarasamy

Indo-Bulgarian: Hristo Lakov, Prakash Mishra ©, Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Dushyant Sharma, Shafquat Khan (wk), Nirdosh Sharma, Uahedullah Shinvari, Sid Kulkarni, Suraj Negi

Squads:

MU Plovdiv (PLO)

Mohammad Sufyan(C), Zain Asif, Zain Abidi, Roohaan Makhdoomi(WK), Muhammad Uzair-I, Shiv Patel, Abischek Visnukumar(WK), Parth Acharya, Rahul Dambal, Faizan Rehman, Sahil Yasir, Saim Hussain, Hudhayfah Ibn-Haroon, Umar Naveed, Sulaiman Ali, Ubaydullah Ibn-Haroon, Zeryab Kiani, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Ahsan Khan, Ali Hussain, Hussain Khan, Adithya Patnam, Syed Ashrafi, Alwin Paul, Kiran Dasan

Indo Bulgarian CC (INB)

Mike Jones, Prakash Mishra(C), Ishan Aravinda De-Silva, Adrian-Leslie Dunbar, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Kalandar Mohammad, Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh-I, Shafquat Khan(WK), Lavesh Sharma, Prashant Verma, Rohit Singh-I, Rakesh Yadav, Arjun Dhiman-I, Nikolay Nankov, Anant Bhushan, Sahil Kumar, Roman Laltora, Suraj Negi

