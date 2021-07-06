PLO vs MUS Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Bulgaria

BSCU-MU Plovdiv vs Academic-MU Sofia Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PLO vs MUS at Vassil Levski National Academy: In match no. 99 of ECS T10 Bulgaria tournament, BSCU-MU Plovdiv will take on Academic-MU Sofia at the Vassil Levski National Academy on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Bulgaria PLO vs MUS match will start at 11:30 AM IST – July 6. BSCU-MU Plovdiv will come into the match high on confidence after winning their opening game of the season convincingly by 10 wickets, their last game against the Barbarians was abandoned due to rain. The defending champions are currently placed in second spot in the points table. Academic-MU Sofia, on the other hand, will be extremely disappointed with the way they started their ECS T10 Bulgaria campaign. They lost their first two matches on the opening day against Indo-Bulgarian CC and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Here is the ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PLO vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction, PLO vs MUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, PLO vs MUS Probable XIs ECS T10 Bulgaria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – BSCU-MU Plovdiv vs Academic-MU Sofia, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Bulgaria.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Bulgaria toss between BSCU-MU Plovdiv and Academic-MU Sofia will take place at 11 AM IST – July 6.

Time: 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Vassil Levski National Academy.

PLO vs MUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Saim Hussain (VC), Aamir Nakhuda

Batsmen: Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D’Souza (C), Ali Hussain

All-Rounders: Ali Rasool, Jalal Asif

Bowlers: Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yousuf, Delrick Vinu, Muhammad Uzair

PLO vs MUS Probable Playing XIs

BSCU-MU Plovdiv: Saim Hussain (C/wk), Aamir Nakhuda, Adithya Patnam, Ali Hussain, Alwin Paul, Muhammad Uzair, Parth Acharya, Sulaiman Ali, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Waqas Gondal, Jalal Asif.

Academic-MU Sofia: Ishan De Silva (C), Firas Hussain, Omar Rasool (WK), Kevin D’Souza, Ashbel Nicson, Ali Rasool, Ahsan Raja, Huzaif Yousuf, Albin Jacob, Kevin George, Delrick Vinu.

PLO vs MUS Squads

BSCU-MU Plovdiv: Sulaiman Ali, Aamir Nakhuda, Adithya Patnam, Saim Hussain (C/WK), Ali Hussain, Alwin Paul, Esah Altaf, Haamid Hussain, Junaid Farooq, Parth Acharya, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Ali Lucman, Nabeel Javed, Muhammad Uzair, Waqas Gondal, Jalal Asif and Faizan Rehman.

Academic-MU Sofia: Bradleey Constantine, Nikhil Oliveira, Bipin Gattapur, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Ishan De Silva (C), Kevin D’Souza, Huzaif Yousuf, Omar Rasool (WK), Kevin George, Ashbel Nicson, Gathsara Seekkuge, Ahsan Raja, Ali Rasool, Firas Hussain, Muhammad Tayub, Nabeel Hussein and Hassan Arslan.

