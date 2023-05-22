Home

PLO vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – MU Plovdiv vs VTU-MU Pleven, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 1 PM IST May 22, Monday

PLO vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PLO vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – MU Plovdiv vs VTU-MU Pleven, Playing 11s For Today's Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 1 PM IST May 22, Monday.

TOSS – The ECS Bulgaria T10 match toss between MU Plovdiv and VTU-MU Pleven will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – May 22, Monday.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria.

PLO vs PLE Dream11 Team

Keeper – Abischek Vishnukumar, Nithin Sunil

Batsmen – Vishnu Sureshbabu, Alwin Paul (vc), Sulaiman Ali

All-rounders – Hussain Khan (c), Amal Thomas, Kiran Dasan

Bowlers – Faizan Rehman, Jinoy Raju, Parth Acharya.

PLO vs PLE Probable Playing XIs

MU Plovdiv: MU Plovdiv: Saim Hussain (c & wk), Sulaiman Ali, Nabeel Javed, Zain Abidi, Junaid Farooq, Alwin Paul, Ali Hussain, Aamir Nakhuda, Muhammad Uzair, Faizan Rehman, Haamid Hussain

VTU-MU Pleven: Akshay Harikumar, Nithin Sunil, Mukul Kadyan, Aswad Khan, Apoorv Mishra, Jishnu Sivakumar, Amal Thomas, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Mayank Singh, Aamir Shah, Tarun Yadav

