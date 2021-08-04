Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, and said her tenacity and determination are admirable. Modi has been regularly offering words of encouragement to the team and has also spoken to many of them.Also Read - Watch Video: Neeraj Chopra Storms Into Javelin Throw Final With 86.65 Metres Throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020

PM Narendra modi also invited India’s Olympic contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on August 15 when he will deliver his eighth straight independence day speech. Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Today, Day 13 Latest Updates: Lovlina Borgohain Settles For Bronze; Ravi Dahiya, Deepika Punia Advance to Wrestling Semifinals; Neeraj Chopra Books Final Berth

Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Lovlina Borgohain Bags Bronze Medal After Losing Semi-Final, Becomes 3rd Indian Boxer to Achieve Massive Feat

Modi tweeted, “Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020.”

Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021

India has been represented by a 228-strong contingent, including over 120 athletes, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.