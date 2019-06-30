Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men for keeping their nerves in control in the tense ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter versus Afghanistan on Saturday. He also hailed Afghanistan’s never-say-die attitude and their determination to put up a valiant fight against Asian cricketing giants like India and Pakistan. Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz’s heroics wrestled victory from the jaws of defeat as Pakistan moved to the fourth spot in the points table of World Cup 209 with a nerve-jangling three-wicket win over Afghanistan at Headingley.

The 1992 World Cup winning skipper congratulated the side after a hard-fought win against Afghanistan, which literally went to the final over of the game to decide the outcome. Mr. Khan congratulated the ‘Men in Green’ on his offiicial Twitter handle and also complimented Afghanistan for their spirited performance in the ongoing World Cup. “Congratulations to the Pakistan team for keeping their nerve under pressure and in the end winning against Afghanistan. I also especially want to congratulate Afghanistan for the grit and determination with which they played against Pakistan today & against India earlier,” wrote Imran via his official Twitter handle.

Chasing a tricky target of 228 to win, Pakistan had almost blown their chances of winning the game with a middle order collapse. But, all-rounder Imad and Shadab Khan added a sensational 50-run partnership for the 7th wicket which saw Pakistan clinch the game. Wahab also played a crucial cameo of unbeaten 15 off just 9 balls that proved out to be the difference between the two teams.

For his 2/48 in 10 overs and an unbeaten 49 which helped Pakistan seal the victory, Imad was adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’.

Pakistan, who were facing criticism and were in a spot of bother after loss against arch-rivals India on June 16 have made a sensational turnaround in the showpiece event by registering three back-to-back wins. The Men in Green have defeated South Africa, New Zeland, and Afghanistan to keep their semifinals hopes alive in the tournament.