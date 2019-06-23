Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team after they defeated Japan 3-1 to win the FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima, on Sunday.

Narendra Modi posted a congratulatory message on his official Twitter handle. The PM wrote, “Exceptional game, excellent outcome! Congratulations to our team for winning the Women’s FIH Series Finals hockey tournament. This stupendous victory will further popularise hockey and also inspire many young girls to excel in the sport.”

Earlier today, the Indian team defeated the hosts after Gurjit Kaur scored twice at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium. India gained an early lead from a goal by Captain Rani in 3rd minute, but Japan were quick on their feet as they equalized in the 11th minute.

The first Indian goal came from a penalty corner as rani dragged the ball sweetly along the ground and directed it towards the back of the net from the right side of Japanese goalkeeper Akio Tanaka. The second was the result of Kaur’s shot into the top left corner of the Japanese goal in the 45th minute.

failing to equalize Japan decided to have their goalkeeper out of the box and play as an outfield player. That gave India added opportunity to attack and they lashed on to it to gain another PC. Kaur then had no problem to score her second goal of the match from the PC and gift India the victory.