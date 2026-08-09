PM Modi congratulates India’s CWG 2026 medallists after historic Glasgow campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Instagram account and uploaded a short video from his interaction with all the Commonwealth Games 2026 medallists

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PM Modi with Indian medallists from the Commonwealth Games 2026. (Credits: IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 medallists and congratulated them for their performances at the Glasgow Games. He praised the athletes across boxing, judo, athletics, para-athletics and weightlifting for making the country proud.

“Those who play, will flourish. Always cheer for Bharat. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!” PM Modi posted on Instagram.

India finished fourth in the overall medal standings with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. The tally came despite India competing in a much smaller programme, with several medal-winning sports such as wrestling, badminton, table tennis, hockey and shooting not part of the Glasgow Games.

Boxing was India’s biggest success story. The Indian boxing team won 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver, to finish at the top of the boxing medal table. The seven gold medals came from Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

The seven gold medals also marked India’s best-ever boxing performance at a Commonwealth Games. Indian women boxers played a major role, winning five of those gold medals.

Sakshi Chaudhary, who won gold in the women’s 51kg category, spoke about meeting the Prime Minister.

“We, all the Commonwealth Games medallists, were invited by our honourable Prime Minister. We feel extremely proud, and it was a wonderful experience meeting him. He is very humble, and we were very happy to meet him.”

Judo also produced a historic campaign for India. The country won four medals, including two gold, one silver and one bronze. Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh made history by becoming India’s first Commonwealth Games judo gold medallists. Asmita became the first Indian woman judoka to win gold, while Harsh achieved the feat in the men’s event.

Weightlifting also made a strong contribution with eight medals, including one gold, six silver and one bronze. Mirabai Chanu won gold in the women’s 48kg category.

Athletics added 10 medals, with five silver and five bronze. Gulveer Singh had a memorable Games, winning silver in the men’s 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m. He became the first Indian track and field athlete to win two individual medals at the same Commonwealth Games. He also became the first Indian to win a medal in the men’s 5,000m.

Para-athletes contributed six medals, including three gold, two silver and one bronze. Soman Rana, Sharmila Dhankar and Dilip Gavit won gold medals.

India’s 39-medal haul showed the depth of its contingent in the sports that were part of the Glasgow programme. The performances of the boxers, judokas, weightlifters, athletes and para-athletes gave the country several memorable moments and provided a strong platform for the next major competitions.

India’s 39 CWG 2026 medals