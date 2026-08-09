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PM Modi congratulates India’s CWG 2026 medallists after historic Glasgow campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Instagram account and uploaded a short video from his interaction with all the Commonwealth Games 2026 medallists

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: August 9, 2026, 7:44 PM IST
PM Modi with Indian medallists from the Commonwealth Games 2026. (Credits: IANS)
PM Modi with Indian medallists from the Commonwealth Games 2026. (Credits: IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 medallists and congratulated them for their performances at the Glasgow Games. He praised the athletes across boxing, judo, athletics, para-athletics and weightlifting for making the country proud.

“Those who play, will flourish. Always cheer for Bharat. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!” PM Modi posted on Instagram.

Read more: CWG 2026 medal-winning boxer Ankush Panghal honoured by Dr Subhash Chandra in Hisar

India finished fourth in the overall medal standings with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. The tally came despite India competing in a much smaller programme, with several medal-winning sports such as wrestling, badminton, table tennis, hockey and shooting not part of the Glasgow Games.

Boxing was India’s biggest success story. The Indian boxing team won 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver, to finish at the top of the boxing medal table. The seven gold medals came from Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal.

The seven gold medals also marked India’s best-ever boxing performance at a Commonwealth Games. Indian women boxers played a major role, winning five of those gold medals.

Sakshi Chaudhary, who won gold in the women’s 51kg category, spoke about meeting the Prime Minister.

“We, all the Commonwealth Games medallists, were invited by our honourable Prime Minister. We feel extremely proud, and it was a wonderful experience meeting him. He is very humble, and we were very happy to meet him.”

Judo also produced a historic campaign for India. The country won four medals, including two gold, one silver and one bronze. Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh made history by becoming India’s first Commonwealth Games judo gold medallists. Asmita became the first Indian woman judoka to win gold, while Harsh achieved the feat in the men’s event.

Weightlifting also made a strong contribution with eight medals, including one gold, six silver and one bronze. Mirabai Chanu won gold in the women’s 48kg category.

Athletics added 10 medals, with five silver and five bronze. Gulveer Singh had a memorable Games, winning silver in the men’s 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m. He became the first Indian track and field athlete to win two individual medals at the same Commonwealth Games. He also became the first Indian to win a medal in the men’s 5,000m.

Para-athletes contributed six medals, including three gold, two silver and one bronze. Soman Rana, Sharmila Dhankar and Dilip Gavit won gold medals.

India’s 39-medal haul showed the depth of its contingent in the sports that were part of the Glasgow programme. The performances of the boxers, judokas, weightlifters, athletes and para-athletes gave the country several memorable moments and provided a strong platform for the next major competitions.

India’s 39 CWG 2026 medals

No. Athlete Event Sport Medal
1  Jhandu Kumar Men’s heavyweight Para powerlifting Bronze
2  Rishikanta Singh Men’s 60kg Weightlifting Silver
3  Mirabai Chanu Women’s 48kg Weightlifting Gold
4  Muthupandi Raja Men’s 65kg Weightlifting Silver
5  Gyaneshwari Yadav Women’s 53kg Weightlifting Silver
6  Bindyarani Devi Women’s 58kg Weightlifting Bronze
7  Sharmila Dhankar Women’s shot put F57 Para athletics Gold
8  Sarvesh Kushare Men’s high jump Athletics Silver
9  Shilpa K Shyla Women’s shot put F57 Para athletics Bronze
10  Valluri Ajaya Babu Men’s 79kg Weightlifting Silver
11  Harjinder Kaur Women’s 69kg Weightlifting Silver
12  Gulveer Singh Men’s 10,000m Athletics Silver
13  Murali Sreeshankar Men’s long jump Athletics Silver
14  Dilip Gavit Men’s 100m T47 Para athletics Gold
15  Mohammed Basil Men’s 100m T47 Para athletics Silver
16  Lovepreet Singh Men’s +110kg Weightlifting Silver
17  Seema Kaliramna Women’s discus throw Athletics Bronze
18  Asmita Dey Women’s -48kg Judo Gold
19 Harsh Singh Men’s -60kg Judo Gold
20 Yamini Mourya Women’s -57kg Judo Silver
21 Tejaswin Shankar Men’s decathlon Athletics Bronze
22 Yash Vir Singh Men’s javelin throw Athletics Bronze
23 Neeraj Chopra Men’s javelin throw Athletics Silver
24 Preeti Pawar Women’s 54kg Boxing Gold
25 Praveen Chithravel Men’s triple jump Athletics Silver
26 Selva Prabhu Men’s triple jump Athletics Bronze
27 Jaismine Lamboria Women’s 57kg Boxing Gold
28 Jadumani Singh Men’s 55kg Boxing Silver
29 Shubham Juyal Men’s shot put F57 Para athletics Silver
30 Soman Rana Men’s shot put F57 Para athletics Gold
31 Unnati Sharma Women’s -63kg Judo Bronze
32 Sakshi Chaudhary Women’s 51kg Boxing Gold
33 Priya Ghanghas Women’s 60kg Boxing Gold
34 Arundhati Choudhary Women’s 70kg Boxing Gold
35 Lovlina Borgohain Women’s 75kg Boxing Silver
36 Sachin Siwach Men’s 60kg Boxing Gold
37 Ankush Panghal Men’s 80kg Boxing Gold
38 Narender Berwal Men’s +90kg Boxing Silver
39 Gulveer Singh Men’s 5,000m Athletics Bronze

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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