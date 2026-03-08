Home

PM Narendra Modi applauds Team India for T20 World Cup 2026 title win, says ‘Victory has filled every Indian heart with…’

India vs New Zealand Final Match ICC T20 World Cup 2026: In a historic development, the Indian cricket team has set a new benchmark in Men’s T20 cricket by registering its fourth 250-plus score in 2026, marking the highest number of such totals by any team in a single calendar year.

India’s latest 250+ total came during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Team India posted 271/5 against New Zealand during the 5th T20I of the home series at Thiruvananthapuram. PM Modi, Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and other Indian celebrities have shared their reaction on India’s historic win.

PM Modi congratulates Team India

“Champions! Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy. Well done, Team India!”, PM Modi said.

Sachin Tendulkar praises Team India on winning World Cup

“Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy. What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display. Well done, Team India. Jai Hind!

