New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian contingent for its best-ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics, and said he will be hosting them at his residence on May 21.Also Read - PSI Recruitment Scam: Candidates Write Letter in Blood to PM Modi, Threaten to Join Terror Group if Denied Justice

India wrapped up its campaign in the 24th Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil winning 8 gold, one silver, and 8 bronze medals. Also Read - PM Modi To Visit Nepal On Buddha Purnima Today: What's On Agenda

Modi tweeted: Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India For Winning Maiden Thomas Cup

Congrats to the Indian contingent for the best ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics! Every athlete of our contingent is an inspiration for our fellow citizens. I will be hosting the entire contingent at my residence on the morning of the 21st. pic.twitter.com/LxwuQPsf5j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2022

“Congrats to the Indian contingent for the best ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics! Every athlete of our contingent is an inspiration for our fellow citizens. I will be hosting the entire contingent at my residence on the morning of the 21st,” Modi tweeted.