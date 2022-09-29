New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all in praise for India Football Team skipper Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday as FIFA releases a 3-episode documentary on the 38-year old- ‘Captain Fantastic’, which gives football fans insight on the third-highest active international goal-scorer in the world.Also Read - WhatsApp, Firefox Users ALERT! Govt Issues WARNING Against Multiple Vulnerabilities. Deets Here

You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men’s international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now 🇮🇳 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 27, 2022

‘Well done Sunil Chhetri! This will certainly boost football’s popularity in India’, Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

Well done Sunil Chhetri! This will certainly boost football’s popularity in India. @chetrisunil11 ⚽️ 🇮🇳 https://t.co/Hh9pGtDhmh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

Chhetri is the all-time leading goal-scorer of the national team and has scored a total of 84 international goals in 131 matches for the Blue Tigers. He has also been named AIFF Player of the Year a record seven times in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018–19 and 2021-22. In 2021, he received the prestigious Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honour and became the first ever footballer to receive the coveted award.

On his 34th birthday, the Asian Football Federation (AFC) named him as an ‘Asian Icon’, for his contribution towards Asian football.

The Bengaluru FC man recently won the Durand Cup with the Blues and played the Hung Thinh Tournament in Vietnam for India, where the record SAFF Champions finished runners-up behind the host.