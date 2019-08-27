Indian badminton queen PV Sindhu became the toast of the nation after she won the BWF World Badminton Championship in Basil. Sindhu has finally returned home and Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally met her at his residence. During the meeting, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Pulella Gopichand and Kiren Rijiju were also present. Modi, who is quite active on social space, took to Twitter to share pictures from the meeting and also posted a tweet. “India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met @Pvsindhu1. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours,” read PM Modi’s tweet.

India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met @Pvsindhu1. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/4WvwXuAPqr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2019

#WATCH: Shuttler PV Sindhu meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi; Sindhu won a gold medal at the BWF World Championships on August 25. pic.twitter.com/RYR1hAWswL — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

“It’s a great moment for me. I am really very proud to be an Indian. I wish I will get many more medals for the country,” Sindhu told reporters.

“Hard work is the key to success. I would like to thank each and every fan of mine. It’s because of their love and support that I am here,” she added.

It was her fifth medal at the World Championships, which is the joint highest in women’s singles in the history of the tournament along with Xhang Ning of China, a two-time Olympic gold medallist.

Apart from the two silvers which Sindhu won in the last two editions, she had also won the bronze in 2013 and 2014.