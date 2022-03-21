New Delhi: World No 1 Viktor Axelsen dominated from the word go as he defeated Lakshya Sen 21-10, 21-15 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham in the badminton match that lasted 53 minutes. Hours after Lakshya’s heartbreaking loss in the All England Open 2022 final against Axelsen, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and congratulated the 20-year-old badminton sensation for his remarkable show at the event.Also Read - Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen All England Open 2022 Men's Singles Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch

Praising his grit and tenacity, Modi wished him the very best for his future endeavours. Modi tweeted,”Proud of you Lakshya Sen! You’ve shown remarkable grit and tenacity. You put up a spirited fight. Best wishes for your future endeavours. I am confident you will keep scaling new heights of success.” Also Read - Lakshya Sen Reacts Ahead of All England Open 2022 Final vs Viktor Axelsen

Proud of you @lakshya_sen! You’ve shown remarkable grit and tenacity. You put up a spirited fight. Best wishes for your future endeavours. I am confident you will keep scaling new heights of success. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2022

Also Read - Highlights, All England Open 2022 Semi-Final Match: Lakshya Sen Beats World No. 7 to Reach Final