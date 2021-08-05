New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal at the Olympic Games and said his fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding.Also Read - Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev, Wrestling 1/8 Final: When And Where to Watch Bajrang Punia Match Online And on TV

Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev in Tokyo.

"Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020," Modi tweeted.

India takes great pride in his accomplishments, he said.

Modi also lauded the efforts of wrestler Deepak Punia who came agonisingly close to winning a bronze medal on his Olympic debut but conceded a take-down in the last 10 seconds of the 86kg play-off against San Marino’s Myles Nazem Amine to miss out on achieving the feat.

“Deepak Punia lost the Bronze narrowly but he has won our hearts. He is a powerhouse of grit and talent. My best wishes to Deepak for his future endeavours,” Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi also lauded the performance of the Indian Men’s Hockey team, who bagged a Bronze medal after beating Germany by 5-4. Thus, India was able to end their 41 years wait for an Olympic medal in Hockey. Modi also spoke to Indian skipper Manpreet Singh and coach Graham Reid on the phone, after the team achieved glory.

With PTI Inputs.