Primer Minister Narendra Modi lavished praises on the Indian cricket team, during his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, for the historic Test series win in Australia earlier this month. Also Read - Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Budget 'Like Never Before'. Will It Go Beyond 'Bahi-Khata'?

The Prime Minister talked about India’s extraordinary show Down Under after a poor start to the series and said that the team’s hard work and teamwork are inspiring. Also Read - Why 'Bulletproof' India Are Favourites Against England? Ian Chappell Explains

“This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back strongly and won the Test series in Australia. Our team’s hard work and teamwork was inspiring,” PM Modi said during his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. Also Read - IND vs ENG Tests | "Virat Kohli is One of The Best I've Ever Seen": Stuart Broad

Meanwhile, the cricket governing body, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reacted to PM’s comments and expressed their gratitude towards it. BCCI stated that Team India will do everything possible to keep the Tricolour flying high.

“Thank you Shri Narendra Modi for your appreciation and words of encouragement. Team India will do everything possible to keep the Tricolour flying high,” BCCI tweeted.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also responded to PM Modi’s appreciation of words.

“Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen #TeamIndia and Flag of India’s resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind !” Shastri tweeted.

Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen #TeamIndia and 🇮🇳’s resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind ! https://t.co/yQQN9nh8Ab — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 31, 2021

India captain Virat Kohli also reacted with the Flag of India emoticon.

Ajinkya Rahane, who was leading the team during the Australia Test series, also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his appreciation and tweeted: “Thank you for your words of encouragement Shri @narendramodi Ji. It’s always an honour to represent our country, we hope to continue inspiring more Indians as we move forward.”

Thank you for your words of encouragement Shri @narendramodi Ji 🙏 It’s always an honour to represent our country, we hope to continue inspiring more Indians as we move forward 🇮🇳 https://t.co/8vxfrU3N4v — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 31, 2021

The Indian cricket team will next take on England in a four-Test home series beginning February 5 in Chenna