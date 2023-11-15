Home

PM Narendra Modi Praises Mohammed Shami, Team India After Rohit Sharma’s Men Enter ODI World Cup 2023 Final

Team India won the semi-final 1 by 70 runs after beating New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on November 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Mohammed Shami for his 7-fer against New Zealand (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated Kane Williamson’s New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final being played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on November 15. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all praise for the Men in Blue especially Mohammed Shami, whose performance helped India become the first finalist of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

PM Modi congratulated Team India for entering the finals and tweeted “Congratulations to Team India! India puts up a superlative performance and enters the Finals in remarkable style. Fantastic batting and good bowling sealed the match for our team. Best wishes for the Finals!”

“Today’s Semi Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by @MdShami11 in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come. Well played Shami,” wrote PM Modi from his official X account while praising speedster Narendra Modi.

Mohammed Shami claimed his third five-wicket haul of the tournament in a brilliant 7-57 as India overcame a valiant century by Daryl Mitchell (134) to defeat New Zealand by 70 runs and storm into the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023

Shami, who came into the team after Hardik Pandya was injured and claimed 5-54 against New Zealand at Dharamsala and then picked 5-18 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium here, struck when India needed the most as he bagged 7-57 in 9.5 overs.

After Virat Kohli (117) had struck a record-breaking 50th century and Shreyas Iyer blazed to a second successive ton to help India post a massive 397/4 in 40 overs, Shami came to India’s rescue as he inspired the team to fight back and restrict New Zealand to 327 all out in 48.5 overs to script a memorable triumph.

India will next meet the winner of the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The final will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Nov 19).

