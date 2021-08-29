New Delhi: Paddler Bhavinaben Patel claimed a historic silver medal for India at Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. Bhavina settled for the silver after losing the final 0-3 to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou. With the silver, Bhavin also opened India’s medal tally at Tokyo Paralympics.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Live Score And Updates, Day 5: After Bhavina Patel's Silver; Indian Mixed Archery Team Advances to Q/F

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Bhavina after the historic achievement on Sunday. Also Read - Paddler Bhavinaben Patel Claims Historic Silver at Tokyo Paralympics

“The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports,” PM Modi said in a tweet. Also Read - PM Modi Unveils Renovated Complex of Jallianwala Bagh Memorial, Says Country's Duty to Protect Its History

The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021



The Prime Minister also made a call to the Indian paddler to congratulate her for claiming the silver medal at the mega event.

“Silver Medalist, @Bhavina59068010 receives a congratulatory call from Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi after winning a historic medal in #ParaTableTennis at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #Cheer4India #Praise4Para,” Sports Authority of India tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also posted a congratulatory message for Bhavina and hailed her extraordinary determination and skills.

“Bhavina Patel inspires the Indian contingent and sportslovers winning silver at Paralympics. Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India. My congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement,” President Ram Nath Kovind said.

Bhavina Patel inspires the Indian contingent and sportslovers winning silver at #Paralympics. Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India. My congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 29, 2021



The 34-year-old Patel’s impressive run at the Games ended with a fighting 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women’s singles summit clash which lasted 19 minutes.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also lauded table tennis player Bhavina for her remarkable achievement and said she has done the nation proud.

“Congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the Silver medal. India applauds your achievement. You’ve done the nation proud,” Gandhi said on Twitter.