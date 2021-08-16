Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled his promise of hosting the Olympic-returned Indian athletes for breakfast at his residence, a day after lauding their memorable performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Indian athletes returned from Tokyo with a haul of seven medals, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold in track and field. Team India had clinched seven medal at Tokyo 2020 Games – 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze.Also Read - Roger Federer Withdraws From US Open, 'Out For Many Months' For Knee Surgery

During breakfast, PM Modi was seen treating the star gold medallist to a popular Haryanvi, Rajasthani delicacy 'churma'. He also fulfilled the promise of having ice-cream with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu.

That Bonding over churma! PM Shri Narendra Modi and @Neeraj_chopra1 share a lighter moment. pic.twitter.com/kOuAko8esS — Rebati Tripura (@RebatiTripura) August 16, 2021



PM Modi lauded all the Indian athletes for their best-ever show at the Olympics earlier this month and had a personal meet and greet session with them.

Back in July when the PM had a video interaction with many Tokyo-bound Indian athletes, he had spoken about how Sindhu was barred from having ice cream before the Rio Olympics and whether she was doing the same this time around.

PM Modi with Neeraj Chopra and having the promised ice-cream with PV Sindhu! pic.twitter.com/en8RO64tSi — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) August 16, 2021



“Being an athlete requires a rigorous schedule and hardwork. I asked @Pvsindhu1 about her love for ice-cream and also interacted with her parents,” Prime Minister Modi had tweeted.

Modi, who had applauded the Indian athletes’ tremendous show during the 75th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort on Sunday, was seen talking to Chopra and Sindhu. The ace shuttler became only the second Indian and first woman to win two Olympic medals.

Sindhu had also brought with her the silver medal she had won at Rio five years ago.

The members of the India men’s hockey team that won a bronze after 41 also chatted with the PM, who was seen examining a hockey stick.

आज प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी से मिलकर सम्मानित और भाग्यशाली महसूस कर रहा हूं।

खेलों में आपका और सरकार का भरपूर सहयोग रहा है और मुझे पता है कि यह आने वाले वर्षों तक जारी रहेगा और हम भारत के लिए और पदक प्राप्त करेंगे🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Gtz1px79P2 — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 16, 2021

PM Shri Narendra Modi with Men’s Hockey Team that won a medal at the Olympics after 41 years. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/XHvADyodwT — ALL INDIA RADIO आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) August 16, 2021



Also, present was the wrestling contingent, which returned from the Olympics with two medals. Ravi Dahiya won a silver and Bajrang Punia a bronze medal.

Vinesh Phogat who has been suspended by the WFI for indiscipline was also present along with young Anshu Malik, Seema Bisla and coach Jagmander Singh.

The other medallist included weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who opened India’s account at the Games on the first day competitions with a silver medal and bronze-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

The women’s hockey team that exceeded all expectations by reaching its maiden Olympic semifinal was also present alongside the boxing, shooting and athletics contingents.

(With Agency Inputs)