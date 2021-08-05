New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the hard work of the Indian men’s hockey team and its Australian coach Graham Reid during a telephonic conversation with skipper Manpreet Singh and the support staff after the team’s bronze medal win at the Olympic Games.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Live Score Today, Day 14 Latest Updates: India Win Historic Bronze in Hockey After 41 Years, Ravi Dahiya to Play For Gold; Aditi Ashok Tied at 2nd Spot

PM Modi called Manpreet and congratulated him and the team for the 5-4 victory over Germany.

"Manpreet ji many many congratulations. You and the entire team did a great job, the entire nation is dancing in joy for your achievements. Your hard work paid dividends. I wish all the players for what they have achieved," said Modi.

“We will definitely meet once you come back. The entire country is proud of you guys.”

The Captain and Coach of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team🏑 🇮🇳 had a surprise caller after their historic victory this morning in #Tokyo2020 Listen in and send in your wishes as the country celebrates an #Olympics medal in hockey after 41 years👏🏼🎉 And don’t forget to #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/XU0VNXeSMw — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2021



Then Modi spoke with the Reid saying, “Congratulations. We have created history.”

In his reply Reid said, “Your words the other day after the semifinal were very inspirational for us. Thank you.”

Modi finally told Reid, “Your hard work paid off. I am extremely proud.”

The Indian men’s hockey team won an Olympic medal for the first time in 41 years.

PM also took to congratulate the team on the historic win and posted: “Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team.”