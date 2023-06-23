Home

PM Narendra Modi Wishes USA Cricket Team Qualifies For ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in India During White House Speech | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Modi's speech received thunderous applause from the audience that was present there.

Narendra Modi on USA Cricket (Image: ANI Screengrab)

Washington: The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a diplomatic visit in the United States of America. While he is already gaining popularity and making headlines, he won hearts again on Thursday night dinner at the White House when he wished the USA Cricket Team all the best. He also hoped that they qualify for the main event that will take place in India later in the year. Modi’s speech received thunderous applause from the audience that was present there.

“Amidst the love for Baseball, Cricket is also getting popular in the US. The American team is trying their best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success,” PM Modi during the official State Dinner at The White House.

Here is the video of his speech:

#WATCH | Amidst the love for Baseball, Cricket is also getting popular in the US. The American team is trying their best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success: PM Modi during the official State Dinner at The… pic.twitter.com/996i2fkdJx — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

According to the reports, more than 400 guests were invited for the dinner at the specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House. Following the dinner, guests will enjoy musical selections from the following performers: Joshua Bell, American Violinist and Conductor. Joshua Bell is a GRAMMY Award-winning violinist, soloist, recitalist, chamber musician and conductor, and currently the Music Director of the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields.

