PMC vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PMC vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pak Montcada vs Bangladesh Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 3 PM IST November 7, Monday
Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OEX vs STRC Dream11 Team Prediction, PMC vs BAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PMC vs BAK Playing 11s ECS T10 Barcelona Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pak Montcada vs Bangladesh Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Series.
PMC vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OEX vs STRC Dream11 Team Prediction, PMC vs BAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PMC vs BAK Playing 11s ECS T10 Barcelona Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pak Montcada vs Bangladesh Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Series. PMC vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pak Montcada vs Bangladesh Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 3 PM IST November 7, Monday.
Also Read:
- MR vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Barcelona Match 35: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Montcada Royal vs Hira Sabadell, Team News, Injury Updates For Today's T10 Match at Videres Ground at 9.30 PM IST November 18 Thursday
- CTL vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ECS T10 Barcelona: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s - Catalunya CC vs Falco, Team News For Today's T10 Match 32 at Videres Ground 12 AM IST November 17 Wednesday
- FAL vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ECS T10 Barcelona: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s - Falco CC vs Gracia CC, Team News For Today's T10 Match 31 at Videres Ground 9:30 PM IST November 16 Tuesday
TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Pak Montcada and Bangladesh Kings will take place at 2.30 PM IST
Time – November 7, 3 PM IST
Venue: Montjuic Ground.
PMC vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction
Keeper – Rauf Zaman
Batsmen – Muhammad Armghan Khan, Jubed Miah (C), Arif Majeed
All-rounders – Ameer Abdullah Khan (VC), Hamza Saleem Dar, Omar Ali
Bowlers – Moyez Uddin, Adeel Raja, MD Abu Sayed, Aamir Shahzad.
PMC vs BAK Probable Playing XI
Pak Montcada: R Zaman, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Arif Majeed, Nisar Ahmed, Mohsin Ali, Ameer Abdullah, Hamza Saleem©, M Mughal, Raja Adeel, Aamir Shahzad, Asim Javeed Raja
Bangladesh Kings: Jubed Miah©, Shubhdeep Deb, MD Said Uzzaman, Omar Ali, Sofiqul Islam, Moyez Uddin, Md Abu Sayed, Faysal Monsur, Ahmed Jubayer, Fahad Ali, Mohammed Hossain.
Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.