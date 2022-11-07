PMC vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PMC vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pak Montcada vs Bangladesh Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 3 PM IST November 7, Monday

TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Pak Montcada and Bangladesh Kings will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Time – November 7, 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground.

PMC vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Keeper – Rauf Zaman

Batsmen – Muhammad Armghan Khan, Jubed Miah (C), Arif Majeed

All-rounders – Ameer Abdullah Khan (VC), Hamza Saleem Dar, Omar Ali

Bowlers – Moyez Uddin, Adeel Raja, MD Abu Sayed, Aamir Shahzad.

PMC vs BAK Probable Playing XI

Pak Montcada: R Zaman, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Arif Majeed, Nisar Ahmed, Mohsin Ali, Ameer Abdullah, Hamza Saleem©, M Mughal, Raja Adeel, Aamir Shahzad, Asim Javeed Raja

Bangladesh Kings: Jubed Miah©, Shubhdeep Deb, MD Said Uzzaman, Omar Ali, Sofiqul Islam, Moyez Uddin, Md Abu Sayed, Faysal Monsur, Ahmed Jubayer, Fahad Ali, Mohammed Hossain.

